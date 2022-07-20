ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Netflix Stock Is Rising

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 20, 2022 8:20 AM | 1 min read

Netflix Inc NFLX shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results and subscriber numbers.

Netflix said second-quarter revenue increased 8.6% year-over-year to $7.97 billion, which missed the estimate of $8.04 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The streaming company reported quarterly earnings of $3.20 per share, which beat the estimate of $2.96 per share. 

Netflix previously guided for a loss of 2 million subscribers in the second quarter, but the company reported a loss of just under 1 million. Global streaming paid memberships totaled 220.67 million in the quarter, up 5.5% year-over-year.

Netflix said it expects paid net adds to increase by about 1 million in the third quarter. Third-quarter earnings are expected to reach $2.14 per share versus the estimate of $2.77 per share.

Related Link: Netflix Q2 Earnings Highlights: Stock Climbs On Subscriber Beat, Guidance, Ad-Supported Update

Analyst Assessment:

  • Stifel analyst Scott Devitt upgraded Netflix from a Hold rating to Buy and raised the price target from $240 to $250.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion maintained Netflix with a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $210 to $215.
  • Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Mitchelson maintained Netflix with a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $350 to $263.
  • JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth maintained Netflix with a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $230 to $240.
  • Macquarie analyst Tim Nollen maintained Netflix with an Underperform rating and raised the price target from $150 to $170.

NFLX Price Action: Netflix has a 52-week high of $700.98 and a 52-week low of $162.71.

The stock was up 6.07% at $213.86 at time of publication.

Photo: yousafbhutta from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingEarningsNewsPrice TargetAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading Ideas