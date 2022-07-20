10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Direct Digital Holdings DRCT shares rose 82.6% to $2.72 during Wednesday's regular session. Direct Digital Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 44.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 40576.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.

Losers

United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070 UZF shares fell 35.5% to $18.81 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070's stock is 92.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 222.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Ucloudlink Group UCL shares declined by 5.99% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.4 million.

