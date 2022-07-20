ñol

10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 20, 2022 2:01 PM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Direct Digital Holdings DRCT shares rose 82.6% to $2.72 during Wednesday's regular session. Direct Digital Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 44.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 40576.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
  • Clear Channel Outdoor CCO stock rose 11.81% to $1.42. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.4 million, which is 42.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $674.9 million.
  • SPAR Group SGRP shares increased by 11.16% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $27.6 million.
  • Leafly Holdings LFLY shares rose 10.83% to $5.17. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 96.5K shares, making up 71.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $222.0 million.
  • Sify Technologies SIFY shares rose 10.35% to $2.27. The current volume of 75.3K shares is 106.4% of Sify Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $415.4 million.

Losers

  • United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070 UZF shares fell 35.5% to $18.81 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070's stock is 92.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 222.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Loyalty Ventures LYLT stock declined by 10.57% to $3.47. Loyalty Ventures's stock is trading at a volume of 426.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 56.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.4 million.
  • Scienjoy Holding SJ shares declined by 8.31% to $5.3. Trading volume for Scienjoy Holding's stock is 168.8K as of 13:30 EST. This is 30.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.3 million.
  • Zhihu ZH shares declined by 7.97% to $1.45. Trading volume for Zhihu's stock is 4.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 94.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $937.7 million.
  • Ucloudlink Group UCL shares declined by 5.99% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

