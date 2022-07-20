Shares of crypto-related stocks, including MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR and Coinbase Global Inc COIN, are trading higher Wednesday morning amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD.

Bitcoin was trading 2.5% higher at around $21,100 Wednesday morning.

Ethereum was trading 5.7% higher at around $1,270 Wednesday morning.

Bitcoin and Ethereum are trading at 1-month highs Wednesday morning. Bitcoin is up 25.3% over the past seven days, and Ethereum is up 57% over the past seven days.

MicroStrategy is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software.

MicroStrategy is trading higher by 4.9% to $280.25.

Coinbase Global provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto-economy in the United States and internationally.

Coinbase is trading higher by 6.8% to $70.32.