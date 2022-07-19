ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 19, 2022 8:07 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Exela Technologies XELA stock rose 25.9% to $0.17 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.1 million.
  • Applied Blockchain APLD shares increased by 25.47% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $125.3 million.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG shares moved upwards by 12.77% to $2.03. The company's market cap stands at $40.6 million.
  • Aurora Mobile JG stock moved upwards by 10.27% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $121.0 million.
  • NCR NCR shares increased by 9.93% to $31.99. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
  • Comtech Telecom CMTL stock increased by 9.45% to $10.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $280.3 million.

Losers

  • Opera OPRA stock decreased by 8.7% to $4.4 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $506.5 million.
  • Akerna KERN shares decreased by 6.93% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
  • IBM IBM stock decreased by 5.67% to $130.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Datasea DTSS stock declined by 5.47% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.0 million.
  • Sabre SABR stock declined by 5.02% to $5.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • Fastly FSLY shares fell 4.76% to $11.61. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

