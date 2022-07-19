12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Exela Technologies XELA stock rose 25.9% to $0.17 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.1 million.

Applied Blockchain APLD shares increased by 25.47% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $125.3 million.

Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG shares moved upwards by 12.77% to $2.03. The company's market cap stands at $40.6 million.

Aurora Mobile JG stock moved upwards by 10.27% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $121.0 million.

NCR NCR shares increased by 9.93% to $31.99. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.

Comtech Telecom CMTL stock increased by 9.45% to $10.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $280.3 million.

Losers

Opera OPRA stock decreased by 8.7% to $4.4 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $506.5 million.

Akerna KERN shares decreased by 6.93% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.

IBM IBM stock decreased by 5.67% to $130.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Datasea DTSS stock declined by 5.47% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.0 million.

Sabre SABR stock declined by 5.02% to $5.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

