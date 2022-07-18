12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock increased by 6.0% to $1.23 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $48.2 million.

F45 Training Holdings FXLV stock increased by 4.94% to $3.82. F45 Training Holdings's trading volume hit 232.1K shares by close, accounting for 46.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $365.4 million.

Melco Resorts and Enter MLCO shares increased by 4.87% to $5.16. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.

Beachbody Co BODY stock increased by 4.27% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $379.1 million.

REE Automotive REE shares increased by 4.03% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $307.5 million.

shares increased by 4.03% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $307.5 million. Volcon VLCN stock moved upwards by 3.82% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.6 million.

Losers

Qurate Retail QRTEB shares declined by 5.3% to $5.35 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.

Kidpik PIK shares decreased by 3.93% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.

Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV stock declined by 3.78% to $4.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $704.9 million.

JX Luxventure LLL stock fell 3.06% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.

Allied Esports Enter AESE shares decreased by 2.62% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.2 million.

Nerdy NRDY shares decreased by 2.31% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $196.5 million.

