12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 18, 2022 5:48 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock increased by 6.0% to $1.23 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $48.2 million.
  • F45 Training Holdings FXLV stock increased by 4.94% to $3.82. F45 Training Holdings's trading volume hit 232.1K shares by close, accounting for 46.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $365.4 million.
  • Melco Resorts and Enter MLCO shares increased by 4.87% to $5.16. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
  • Beachbody Co BODY stock increased by 4.27% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $379.1 million.
  • REE Automotive REE shares increased by 4.03% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $307.5 million.
  • Volcon VLCN stock moved upwards by 3.82% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.6 million.

Losers

  • Qurate Retail QRTEB shares declined by 5.3% to $5.35 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • Kidpik PIK shares decreased by 3.93% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
  • Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV stock declined by 3.78% to $4.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $704.9 million.
  • JX Luxventure LLL stock fell 3.06% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
  • Allied Esports Enter AESE shares decreased by 2.62% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.2 million.
  • Nerdy NRDY shares decreased by 2.31% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $196.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

