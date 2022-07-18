ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 18, 2022 2:44 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Boxed BOXD shares increased by 20.6% to $2.17 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Boxed's stock is trading at a volume of 10.7 million, which is 141.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $149.5 million.
  • ODP ODP stock rose 15.48% to $36.39. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 496.7K, which is 112.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Rover Group ROVR shares increased by 14.21% to $4.5. The current volume of 225.9K shares is 25.9% of Rover Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $818.7 million.
  • The RealReal REAL stock rose 13.31% to $2.77. Trading volume for The RealReal's stock is 2.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 49.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.9 million.
  • Volta VLTA stock rose 12.79% to $1.73. As of 13:30 EST, Volta's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 59.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $290.0 million.
  • 17 Education & Technology YQ shares moved upwards by 11.42% to $1.56. As of 13:30 EST, 17 Education & Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 149.9K, which is 130.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.6 million.

Losers

  • Qurate Retail QRTEB shares decreased by 17.0% to $5.38 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Qurate Retail's stock is trading at a volume of 194.0K, which is 81.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Skillful Craftsman EDTK stock decreased by 16.67% to $0.85. As of 13:30 EST, Skillful Craftsman's stock is trading at a volume of 177.7K, which is 190.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.
  • Lottery.com LTRY shares declined by 14.75% to $0.82. As of 13:30 EST, Lottery.com's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 577.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.
  • Tuesday Morning TUEM shares decreased by 11.21% to $0.34. Trading volume for Tuesday Morning's stock is 285.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 145.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 million.
  • Clarus CLAR shares fell 10.1% to $19.6. Trading volume for Clarus's stock is 1.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 106.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $742.0 million.
  • SIGNA Sports United SSU shares fell 9.75% to $6.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers