12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Boxed BOXD shares increased by 20.6% to $2.17 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Boxed's stock is trading at a volume of 10.7 million, which is 141.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $149.5 million.

shares increased by 20.6% to $2.17 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Boxed's stock is trading at a volume of 10.7 million, which is 141.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $149.5 million. ODP ODP stock rose 15.48% to $36.39. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 496.7K, which is 112.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

stock rose 15.48% to $36.39. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 496.7K, which is 112.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. Rover Group ROVR shares increased by 14.21% to $4.5. The current volume of 225.9K shares is 25.9% of Rover Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $818.7 million.

shares increased by 14.21% to $4.5. The current volume of 225.9K shares is 25.9% of Rover Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $818.7 million. The RealReal REAL stock rose 13.31% to $2.77. Trading volume for The RealReal's stock is 2.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 49.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.9 million.

stock rose 13.31% to $2.77. Trading volume for The RealReal's stock is 2.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 49.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.9 million. Volta VLTA stock rose 12.79% to $1.73. As of 13:30 EST, Volta's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 59.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $290.0 million.

stock rose 12.79% to $1.73. As of 13:30 EST, Volta's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 59.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $290.0 million. 17 Education & Technology YQ shares moved upwards by 11.42% to $1.56. As of 13:30 EST, 17 Education & Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 149.9K, which is 130.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.6 million.

Losers

Qurate Retail QRTEB shares decreased by 17.0% to $5.38 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Qurate Retail's stock is trading at a volume of 194.0K, which is 81.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.

shares decreased by 17.0% to $5.38 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Qurate Retail's stock is trading at a volume of 194.0K, which is 81.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. Skillful Craftsman EDTK stock decreased by 16.67% to $0.85. As of 13:30 EST, Skillful Craftsman's stock is trading at a volume of 177.7K, which is 190.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.

stock decreased by 16.67% to $0.85. As of 13:30 EST, Skillful Craftsman's stock is trading at a volume of 177.7K, which is 190.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million. Lottery.com LTRY shares declined by 14.75% to $0.82. As of 13:30 EST, Lottery.com's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 577.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.

shares declined by 14.75% to $0.82. As of 13:30 EST, Lottery.com's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 577.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million. Tuesday Morning TUEM shares decreased by 11.21% to $0.34. Trading volume for Tuesday Morning's stock is 285.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 145.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 million.

shares decreased by 11.21% to $0.34. Trading volume for Tuesday Morning's stock is 285.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 145.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 million. Clarus CLAR shares fell 10.1% to $19.6. Trading volume for Clarus's stock is 1.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 106.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $742.0 million.

shares fell 10.1% to $19.6. Trading volume for Clarus's stock is 1.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 106.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $742.0 million. SIGNA Sports United SSU shares fell 9.75% to $6.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.