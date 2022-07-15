12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Sobr Safe SOBR shares increased by 9.1% to $1.02 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.

BIT Mining BTCM shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.67. This security traded at a volume of 91.6K shares come close, making up 9.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.3 million.

Chindata Group Holdings CD stock increased by 4.87% to $6.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.

Clearfield CLFD shares rose 4.16% to $78.57. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Samsara IOT shares moved upwards by 3.31% to $14.66. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 billion.

Cemtrex CETX shares rose 3.21% to $0.42. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 57.2K shares, which is 12.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.

Losers

Powerbridge Technologies PBTS stock decreased by 9.2% to $0.99 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 337.7K, accounting for 3.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $98.8 million.

Oblong OBLG shares fell 8.67% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.

Applied Blockchain APLD stock declined by 5.77% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $92.3 million.

Intellicheck IDN shares declined by 5.49% to $2.24. The company's market cap stands at $42.2 million.

nLight LASR stock declined by 5.1% to $9.88. The company's market cap stands at $440.1 million.

Remitly Global RELY stock declined by 4.93% to $8.3. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 167.8K shares, which is 11.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

