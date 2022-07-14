What Will It Take For Netflix Stock To Break From This Pattern?

Netflix, Inc NFLX was trading slightly lower on Thursday in sympathy with the S&P 500, which was falling by nearly 1.5% in midday trading.

On Wednesday, Microsoft Corporation MSFT confirmed reports it was working with the streaming giant for ad-supported services. "We’re thrilled Netflix has selected Microsoft as its advertising technology and sales partner. We want publishers to have more long-term viable ad monetization platforms, so more people can access the content they love wherever they are," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said on Twitter.

Despite the news, BMO Capital analyst Daniel Salmon lowered the price target on Netflix from $405 to $365. The new price target comes two days after Morgan Stanley analyst Ben Swinburne lowered the price target from $300 to $220.

Even the lowest of the new price targets suggests about 26% upside for Netflix.

Netflix is expected to print its second-quarter financial results on July 19 and the reaction to its earnings will likely determine the direction in which the stock is trading. Netflix has been stuck in a horizontal pattern since April 21, the day after reporting its first-quarter earnings.

The Netflix Chart: Netflix has been trading in its horizontal pattern between $164.28 and $227.68 for three months, with most of the price action taking place under the $200 level. The sideways price action has been taking place on fairly consistent low volume, which indicates there is a lack of interest in the stock.