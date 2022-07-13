ñol

Why Netflix Shares Are Moving After Microsoft News Update

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
July 13, 2022 2:57 PM | 1 min read
Why Netflix Shares Are Moving After Microsoft News Update

Netflix Inc NFLX shares are trading higher by 1.60% to $177.24 Wednesday afternoon following reports suggesting the company is partnering with Microsoft Corporation MSFT for ad-supported services.

Confirming reports, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Wednesday afternoon tweeted: "We’re thrilled Netflix has selected Microsoft as its advertising technology and sales partner. We want publishers to have more long-term viable ad monetization platforms, so more people can access the content they love wherever they are."

See Also: This Advertising Company Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Bitcoin, Ethereum, Starbucks, Ford, Microsoft, Apple, Disney And Amazon

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Netflix has a 52-week high of $700.99 and a 52-week low of $162.71.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas