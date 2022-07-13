11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Odyssey Marine Explr OMEX stock moved upwards by 7.4% to $3.33 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.6 million.

Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares rose 5.0% to $3.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $474.3 million.

Byrna Technologies BYRN shares moved upwards by 4.55% to $8.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Tritium DCFC DCFC shares rose 4.01% to $5.7. The company's market cap stands at $872.6 million.

Stem STEM shares rose 3.46% to $8.06. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

shares rose 3.46% to $8.06. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. Energy Focus EFOI stock increased by 3.32% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.

Losers

CBAK Energy Tech CBAT stock declined by 4.2% to $1.13 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $100.5 million.

Hyliion Holdings HYLN shares fell 3.59% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $608.4 million.

Wheels Up Experience UP shares declined by 3.42% to $1.98. The company's market cap stands at $486.9 million.

ComSovereign Holding COMS shares decreased by 3.13% to $0.15. ComSovereign Holding's trading volume hit 72.5K shares by close, accounting for 3.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.

Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs DNB shares decreased by 3.0% to $13.95. Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs's trading volume hit 1.9 million shares by close, accounting for 103.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion.

