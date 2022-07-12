ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Here's Why Carnival Shares Are Rising Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
July 12, 2022 3:35 PM | 1 min read
Here's Why Carnival Shares Are Rising Today

Carnival Corp CCL CUK shares are trading higher by 7.19% to $9.10 Tuesday afternoon after the company's subsidiary Princess Cruises announced a new summer season of cruises roundtrip from Los Angeles in 2023.

Carnival says this will mark the Princess Cruise line's first-ever summer season to Mexico, Hawaii and the California Coast, with Emerald Princess sailing on a series of voyages ranging from five- to 16-days between May and August 2023.

See Also: Why Canoo Shares Shot Up Over 100% Today

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Carnival Corp has a 52-week high of $27.39 and a 52-week low of $8.10.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas