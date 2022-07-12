Carnival Corp CCL CUK shares are trading higher by 7.19% to $9.10 Tuesday afternoon after the company's subsidiary Princess Cruises announced a new summer season of cruises roundtrip from Los Angeles in 2023.

Carnival says this will mark the Princess Cruise line's first-ever summer season to Mexico, Hawaii and the California Coast, with Emerald Princess sailing on a series of voyages ranging from five- to 16-days between May and August 2023.

See Also: Why Canoo Shares Shot Up Over 100% Today

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Carnival Corp has a 52-week high of $27.39 and a 52-week low of $8.10.