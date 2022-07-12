12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Canoo GOEV shares rose 65.8% to $3.93 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 147.3 million shares, making up 5109.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $999.4 million.

Vision Marine VMAR stock rose 8.93% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.

Codere Online Luxembourg CDRO shares increased by 8.47% to $2.77. The company's market cap stands at $125.0 million.

Carnival CCL stock increased by 7.89% to $9.16. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 44.7 million shares, making up 100.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 billion.

Target Hospitality TH shares moved upwards by 7.76% to $9.77. Trading volume for Target Hospitality's stock is 6.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 1233.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $947.4 million.

Sonder Holdings SOND stock rose 7.6% to $1.01. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 357.1K, which is 34.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $219.4 million.

Losers

VOXX International VOXX shares declined by 24.4% to $6.88 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 541.4K shares is 314.6% of VOXX International's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $164.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Waitr Hldgs WTRH shares declined by 14.4% to $0.35. The current volume of 12.4 million shares is 159.5% of Waitr Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.6 million.

Qurate Retail QRTEB stock fell 11.97% to $3.09. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Tarena International TEDU stock declined by 11.02% to $4.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.5 million.

Volcon VLCN shares fell 10.94% to $2.0. Volcon's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 281.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.5 million.

Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV shares declined by 10.26% to $5.34. The current volume of 406.9K shares is 11.2% of Grove Collaborative Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $869.3 million.

