Why American Airlines, Delta Air Lines And United Airlines Shares Are Soaring Higher Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
July 12, 2022 1:08 PM | 1 min read
Why American Airlines, Delta Air Lines And United Airlines Shares Are Soaring Higher Today

American Airlines Group Inc AALDelta Air Lines, Inc. DAL and United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL shares are all experiencing marked strength and trading higher Tuesday afternoon. Shares of airline companies at large are trading higher in sympathy with American Airlines after the company announced it expects second-quarter sales to increase 12% from pre-pandemic levels. Also, a drop in oil prices and bullish call on Southwest from Susquehanna may also be lifting sector sentiment.

Among other projections, American Airlines expects to report a pre-tax margin of approximately 5% in the second quarter. American Airlines also expects to end the second quarter with approximately $15.6 billion in total available liquidity.

Per American Airlines, second quarter total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) is also expected to be up approximately 22.5% versus the second quarter of 2019, compared to the Company’s previous guidance of up 20% to 22%.

According to data from Benzinga Pro:

American Airlines is trading higher by 11.39% to $14.96

Delta Air Lines is trading higher by 7.27% to $31.42

United Airlines is trading higher by 9.02% to $38.56

