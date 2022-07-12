Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

eHealth EHTH shares rose 6.14% to $8.55 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, eHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 261.9K, which is 40.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $227.8 million.

Genworth Finl GNW stock moved upwards by 3.76% to $3.86. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.2 million, which is 35.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

Lincoln National LNC shares moved upwards by 3.13% to $48.43. Lincoln National's stock is trading at a volume of 340.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 billion.

Marpai MRAI stock moved upwards by 3.06% to $1.0. The current volume of 6.2K shares is 9.7% of Marpai's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.

Stewart Information Servs STC stock rose 3.02% to $51.7. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 30.3K, which is 16.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

Root ROOT stock moved upwards by 2.89% to $1.06. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 752.1K shares, making up 26.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $268.4 million.

Losers

Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR stock declined by 6.03% to $2.81 during Tuesday's regular session. Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 15.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 32.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.

Intl General Insurance IGIC stock fell 5.07% to $7.49. The current volume of 8.4K shares is 51.4% of Intl General Insurance's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $373.9 million.

FG Finl Gr FGFPP stock declined by 2.83% to $17.01. FG Finl Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 305 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 30.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Kingstone Companies KINS stock decreased by 2.48% to $3.54. As of 12:40 EST, Kingstone Companies's stock is trading at a volume of 3.6K, which is 31.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.6 million.

Palomar Hldgs PLMR shares declined by 2.19% to $57.83. As of 12:40 EST, Palomar Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 23.3K, which is 21.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

Reliance Global Group RELI stock fell 1.86% to $1.62. The current volume of 93.3K shares is 69.0% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.