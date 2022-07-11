ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Nio Stock Is Falling Today

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 11, 2022 10:02 AM | 1 min read
Why Nio Stock Is Falling Today

NIO Inc NIO shares are trading lower Monday amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in China.

Recent outbreaks have caused casinos, among other businesses, to close in Macau. Fears that new lockdowns could be implemented are crippling China-based stocks today. 

Several Chinese stocks are also trading lower following reports that China has imposed fines on some big tech companies for failure to comply with anti-monopoly rules on the disclosure of transactions.

Additionally, China's automobile industry association reportedly lowered its auto sales outlook. 

The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) released a list over the weekend of 28 past M&A deals that violated anti-monopoly rules. Some big tech firms including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA and Tencent Holdings TCEHY were reportedly hit with fines. 

Related Link: Alibaba, Tencent Fined By Chinese Regulator Over Non-Compliance With Anti-Monopoly Rules

NIO Price Action: Nio has traded between $47.38 and $11.67 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 8.37% at $20.71 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Nio.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas