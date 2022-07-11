Why Nio Stock Is Falling Today

NIO Inc NIO shares are trading lower Monday amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in China.

Recent outbreaks have caused casinos, among other businesses, to close in Macau. Fears that new lockdowns could be implemented are crippling China-based stocks today.

Several Chinese stocks are also trading lower following reports that China has imposed fines on some big tech companies for failure to comply with anti-monopoly rules on the disclosure of transactions.

Additionally, China's automobile industry association reportedly lowered its auto sales outlook.

The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) released a list over the weekend of 28 past M&A deals that violated anti-monopoly rules. Some big tech firms including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA and Tencent Holdings TCEHY were reportedly hit with fines.

NIO Price Action: Nio has traded between $47.38 and $11.67 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 8.37% at $20.71 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Nio.