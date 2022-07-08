12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

stock increased by 80.8% to $0.29 during Friday's regular session. Aditxt's stock is trading at a volume of 154.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 7570.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million. Clovis Oncology CLVS stock increased by 34.7% to $2.92. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 84.8 million, which is 703.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $420.5 million.

stock increased by 34.7% to $2.92. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 84.8 million, which is 703.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $420.5 million. MyMD Pharmaceuticals MYMD stock moved upwards by 30.1% to $3.89. Trading volume for MyMD Pharmaceuticals's stock is 1.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 2758.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $148.0 million.

stock moved upwards by 30.1% to $3.89. Trading volume for MyMD Pharmaceuticals's stock is 1.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 2758.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $148.0 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals ORMP stock increased by 29.94% to $7.38. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.6 million shares, making up 434.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $284.6 million.

stock increased by 29.94% to $7.38. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.6 million shares, making up 434.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $284.6 million. Organovo Holdings ONVO shares moved upwards by 26.24% to $3.03. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 440.3K shares, making up 1674.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.

shares moved upwards by 26.24% to $3.03. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 440.3K shares, making up 1674.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals PHAS stock moved upwards by 22.22% to $1.1. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 549.6K, which is 100.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.5 million.

Losers

shares fell 14.3% to $9.78 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 277.2K, which is 80.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $465.4 million. Gracell Biotechnologies GRCL shares fell 12.25% to $4.26. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 147.0K shares, making up 104.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $288.3 million.

shares fell 12.25% to $4.26. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 147.0K shares, making up 104.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $288.3 million. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX stock decreased by 12.16% to $0.31. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 5.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 273.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.6 million.

stock decreased by 12.16% to $0.31. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 5.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 273.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.6 million. iSpecimen ISPC stock fell 10.82% to $2.64. The current volume of 203.0K shares is 91.0% of iSpecimen's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million.

stock fell 10.82% to $2.64. The current volume of 203.0K shares is 91.0% of iSpecimen's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million. Erytech Pharma ERYP shares fell 10.73% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 million.

shares fell 10.73% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 million. ContraFect CFRX shares fell 10.12% to $3.15. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 141.5K, which is 106.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.