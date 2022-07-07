12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Aprea Therapeutics APRE shares increased by 36.2% to $1.09 during Thursday's after-market session. Aprea Therapeutics's trading volume hit 3.4 million shares by close, accounting for 928.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.5 million.

Dare Bioscience DARE shares moved upwards by 7.93% to $1.36. Trading volume for this security closed at 80.4K, accounting for 6.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.2 million.

Palisade Bio PALI shares increased by 6.62% to $0.52. This security traded at a volume of 109.8K shares come close, making up 44.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.

OpGen OPGN stock moved upwards by 6.32% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 million.

Clovis Oncology CLVS shares moved upwards by 5.06% to $2.28. Trading volume for this security closed at 642.0K, accounting for 5.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $328.0 million.

Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA stock increased by 4.99% to $37.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

Losers

Soligenix SNGX stock decreased by 7.3% to $0.51 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals SNDX shares fell 6.43% to $18.5. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 99.7K shares, which is 16.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Aspira Womens Health AWH shares fell 5.89% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.6 million.

Myovant Sciences MYOV stock fell 5.44% to $12.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals RYTM stock fell 5.26% to $4.51. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 372.8K shares by close, accounting for 41.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $227.2 million.

Regulus Therapeutics RGLS stock declined by 5.1% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.