Here's Why Snap Shares Are Moving Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
July 7, 2022 2:54 PM | 1 min read
Here's Why Snap Shares Are Moving Today

Snap Inc SNAP shares are trading higher by 4.87% to $14.98 Thursday afternoon. Evercore ISI maintained the stock with an Outperform rating but lowered its price target from $36 to $26.

Snap shares have fallen 67.79% on a year-to-date basis amid overall market weakness following Federal Reserve policy tightening. Recent rate hikes have pressured stocks across sectors and driven a selloff in tech-related names. When interest rates rise, the value of future cash flows is reduced for growth stocks, which in turn lower the value of the stock.

See Also: Why AMD, Nvidia And Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Shares Are Rising Today

Snap, which refers to itself as a camera company, has one of the most popular social networking apps, Snapchat, in developed regions such as North America and Europe.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Snap has a 52-week high of $83.34 and a 52-week low of $11.88.

