So What's Up With Roku Shares Today?

Roku Inc ROKU shares are trading higher by 4.76% to $92.74 Thursday afternoon amid a series of analyst rating updates. Evercore ISI maintained an Outperform rating on the stock but lowered its price target from $185 to $140. Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on the stock but lowered its price target from $175 to $165.

Roku shares have fallen 60.23% on a year-to-date basis amid overall market weakness following Federal Reserve policy tightening. Recent rate hikes have pressured stocks across sectors and driven a selloff in tech-related names. When interest rates rise, the value of future cash flows is reduced for growth stocks, which in turn lower the value of the stock.

Roku is the leading streaming platform in the U.S. by hours watched.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Roku has a 52-week high of $490.76 and a 52-week low of $72.63.