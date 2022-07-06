9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

MediaCo Holding MDIA shares rose 14.2% to $2.4 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.5 million.

Losers

Kuke Music Holding KUKE stock fell 12.5% to $1.55 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.7 million.

stock declined by 9.16% to $4.07. iQIYI's stock is trading at a volume of 7.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 38.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. Vinco Ventures BBIG shares declined by 9.06% to $1.05. Vinco Ventures's stock is trading at a volume of 9.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 50.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $245.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.