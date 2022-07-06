ñol

9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 6, 2022 1:42 PM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • MediaCo Holding MDIA shares rose 14.2% to $2.4 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.5 million.
  • Redbox Entertainment RDBX stock moved upwards by 12.13% to $6.28. Redbox Entertainment's stock is trading at a volume of 6.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 30.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $79.2 million.
  • Harte-Hanks HHS shares moved upwards by 10.13% to $11.62. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 90.9K, which is 215.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.5 million.

Losers

  • Kuke Music Holding KUKE stock fell 12.5% to $1.55 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.7 million.
  • Magnite MGNI shares decreased by 9.91% to $8.55. Trading volume for Magnite's stock is 1.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 65.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • The9 NCTY shares decreased by 9.41% to $1.69. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 680.5K, which is 108.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.7 million.
  • Zhihu ZH shares fell 9.22% to $1.62. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 44.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • iQIYI IQ stock declined by 9.16% to $4.07. iQIYI's stock is trading at a volume of 7.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 38.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
  • Vinco Ventures BBIG shares declined by 9.06% to $1.05. Vinco Ventures's stock is trading at a volume of 9.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 50.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $245.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

