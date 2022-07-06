Lucid Group Stock Is Surging: What's Driving The Action?

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher Wednesday in sympathy with Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN, which reported second-quarter vehicle production and delivery numbers.

Rivian said it produced 4,401 vehicles in the second quarter and delivered 4,467 vehicles. Vehicle production was in line with company expectations. Based on current production pace, Rivian believes it remains on track to produce 25,000 vehicles annually, per its previous guidance.

Lucid aims to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience.

LCID Price Action: Lucid has traded between $57.75 and $13.25 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 5.28% at $18.14 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Lucid.