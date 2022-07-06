Why Rivian Stock Is Rising Today

Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced production totals for the second quarter.

Rivian said it produced 4,401 vehicles in the second quarter and delivered 4,467 vehicles. The company said vehicle production was in line with its expectations. Rivian believes it remains on track to produce 25,000 vehicles annually, per its previous guidance.

Rivian designs, develops and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories.

RIVN Price Action: Rivian has traded between $179.46 and $19.25 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 3.31% at $27.75 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Rivian.