12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Abeona Therapeutics ABEO stock moved upwards by 1961.6% to $3.95 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $580.4 million.

Tyme Technologies TYME stock rose 46.74% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.2 million.

Titan Pharmaceuticals TTNP stock rose 39.91% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals ANEB shares rose 18.39% to $6.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.7 million.

Endo International ENDP stock rose 14.01% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.8 million.

Dyne Therapeutics DYN shares increased by 12.49% to $8.1. The company's market cap stands at $418.3 million.

Revelation Biosciences REVB shares declined by 10.5% to $0.93 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX shares fell 10.13% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.

Mereo BioPharma Group MREO stock fell 9.36% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.3 million.

Enochian BioSciences ENOB stock fell 8.81% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.1 million.

Omeros OMER stock decreased by 7.98% to $4.27. The company's market cap stands at $267.8 million.

ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO stock fell 7.88% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.

