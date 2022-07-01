Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

GoHealth GOCO shares moved upwards by 8.52% to $0.65 during Friday's regular session. GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 948.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 38.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.4 million.

Maiden Hldgs MHLD stock moved upwards by 4.12% to $2.02. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 137.2K shares, making up 39.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $176.7 million.

Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares moved upwards by 3.49% to $47.27. The current volume of 122.4K shares is 44.1% of Goosehead Insurance's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $972.2 million.

Ambac Financial Group AMBC shares moved upwards by 3.17% to $11.71. Ambac Financial Group's stock is trading at a volume of 206.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $524.7 million.

Brighthouse Finl BHFAM stock rose 3.07% to $17.42. Trading volume for Brighthouse Finl's stock is 11.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 17.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

ICC Holdings ICCH shares rose 3.06% to $16.5. As of 12:40 EST, ICC Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1K, which is 98.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.3 million.

Losers

Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR stock decreased by 6.59% to $3.12 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is 3.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 6.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.

United Insurance Holdings UIHC shares fell 3.85% to $1.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 47.5K, which is 18.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.4 million.

Conifer Holdings CNFR stock decreased by 3.85% to $1.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.8K, which is 56.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.

FG Finl Gr FGFPP shares declined by 3.46% to $15.46. As of 12:40 EST, FG Finl Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 507, which is 48.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Crawford CRD stock fell 3.21% to $7.55. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 25.7K shares, making up 40.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG shares decreased by 2.66% to $2.57. Heritage Insurance Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 89.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.6 million.

