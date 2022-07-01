ñol

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 1, 2022 1:15 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • GoHealth GOCO shares moved upwards by 8.52% to $0.65 during Friday's regular session. GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 948.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 38.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.4 million.
  • Maiden Hldgs MHLD stock moved upwards by 4.12% to $2.02. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 137.2K shares, making up 39.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $176.7 million.
  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares moved upwards by 3.49% to $47.27. The current volume of 122.4K shares is 44.1% of Goosehead Insurance's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $972.2 million.
  • Ambac Financial Group AMBC shares moved upwards by 3.17% to $11.71. Ambac Financial Group's stock is trading at a volume of 206.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $524.7 million.
  • Brighthouse Finl BHFAM stock rose 3.07% to $17.42. Trading volume for Brighthouse Finl's stock is 11.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 17.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • ICC Holdings ICCH shares rose 3.06% to $16.5. As of 12:40 EST, ICC Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1K, which is 98.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.3 million.

Losers

  • Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR stock decreased by 6.59% to $3.12 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is 3.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 6.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.
  • United Insurance Holdings UIHC shares fell 3.85% to $1.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 47.5K, which is 18.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.4 million.
  • Conifer Holdings CNFR stock decreased by 3.85% to $1.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.8K, which is 56.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.
  • FG Finl Gr FGFPP shares declined by 3.46% to $15.46. As of 12:40 EST, FG Finl Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 507, which is 48.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Crawford CRD stock fell 3.21% to $7.55. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 25.7K shares, making up 40.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG shares decreased by 2.66% to $2.57. Heritage Insurance Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 89.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.6 million.

