ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

What's Going On With Tesla Shares Today?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
June 30, 2022 3:19 PM | 1 min read
What's Going On With Tesla Shares Today?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 1.26% to $676.86 Thursday afternoon. Shares of auto and auto manufacturers companies are trading lower during Thursday’s trading session after data showed a slowdown in U.S. consumer spending in May.

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported real disposable personal income decreased 0.1 percent in May and real personal consumption expenditures decreased 0.4 percent; expenditure on goods decreased 1.6 percent. Within goods, a decrease in spending on motor vehicles and parts (led by new motor vehicles) was partly offset by an increase in gasoline and other energy goods.

See Also: Why Canopy Growth Stock Is Getting Smoked Today

Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Tesla has a 52-week high of $1,243.49 and a 52-week low of $620.46.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas