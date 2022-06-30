What's Going On With Ford Shares Falling Today?

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading lower by 3.17% to $11.16 Thursday afternoon. Shares of consumer discretionary companies are trading lower during Thursday’s trading session after data showed a slowdown in U.S. consumer spending in May.

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported real disposable personal income decreased 0.1 percent in May and real personal consumption expenditures decreased 0.4 percent; expenditure on goods decreased 1.6 percent. Within goods, a decrease in spending on motor vehicles and parts (led by new motor vehicles) was partly offset by an increase in gasoline and other energy goods.

Ford Motor manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands.



According to data from Benzinga Pro, Ford has a 52-week high of $25.87 and a 52-week low of $10.90.