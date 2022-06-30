ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 30, 2022 8:16 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Exicure XCUR stock rose 2248.5% to $2.17 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.
  • Revelation Biosciences REVB shares moved upwards by 134.93% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.
  • Codex DNA DNAY shares moved upwards by 15.62% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.2 million.
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals AVDL stock increased by 15.3% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $159.2 million.
  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON stock increased by 13.83% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
  • Biotricity BTCY stock increased by 13.49% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.9 million.

Losers

  • Renalytix RNLX stock declined by 28.2% to $2.85 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • TransMedics Group TMDX stock decreased by 17.27% to $26.06. The company's market cap stands at $729.1 million.
  • Hyperfine HYPR shares decreased by 16.31% to $2.26. The company's market cap stands at $158.9 million.
  • Cytokinetics CYTK shares declined by 14.65% to $41.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
  • Allena Pharma ALNA stock declined by 14.51% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.
  • Aditxt ADTX shares fell 14.5% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

