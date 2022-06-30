12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Exicure XCUR stock rose 2248.5% to $2.17 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.

stock rose 2248.5% to $2.17 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million. Revelation Biosciences REVB shares moved upwards by 134.93% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.

shares moved upwards by 134.93% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million. Codex DNA DNAY shares moved upwards by 15.62% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.2 million.

shares moved upwards by 15.62% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.2 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals AVDL stock increased by 15.3% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $159.2 million.

stock increased by 15.3% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $159.2 million. Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON stock increased by 13.83% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.

stock increased by 13.83% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million. Biotricity BTCY stock increased by 13.49% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.9 million.

Losers

Renalytix RNLX stock declined by 28.2% to $2.85 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

stock declined by 28.2% to $2.85 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today. TransMedics Group TMDX stock decreased by 17.27% to $26.06. The company's market cap stands at $729.1 million.

stock decreased by 17.27% to $26.06. The company's market cap stands at $729.1 million. Hyperfine HYPR shares decreased by 16.31% to $2.26. The company's market cap stands at $158.9 million.

shares decreased by 16.31% to $2.26. The company's market cap stands at $158.9 million. Cytokinetics CYTK shares declined by 14.65% to $41.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.

shares declined by 14.65% to $41.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. Allena Pharma ALNA stock declined by 14.51% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.

stock declined by 14.51% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million. Aditxt ADTX shares fell 14.5% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.