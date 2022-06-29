ñol

10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 29, 2022 2:42 PM | 3 min read

Gainers

  • AdTheorent Holding ADTH shares moved upwards by 18.0% to $2.95 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 785.0K shares is 305.2% of AdTheorent Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $252.9 million.
  • Blue Hat Interactive BHAT stock moved upwards by 12.35% to $2.87. The current volume of 10.8 million shares is 211.8% of Blue Hat Interactive's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.
  • NextPlay Technologies NXTP stock increased by 11.83% to $0.42. NextPlay Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 8.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 517.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.2 million.
  • 9F JFU stock rose 7.93% to $0.86. Trading volume for 9F's stock is 127.5K as of 13:30 EST. This is 173.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.7 million.

Losers

  • Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT stock declined by 19.0% to $5.67 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares, making up 108.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $208.4 million.
  • Grom Social Enterprises GROM stock fell 17.33% to $0.46. Trading volume for Grom Social Enterprises's stock is 562.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 77.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.
  • Cinedigm CIDM shares declined by 15.91% to $0.52. Trading volume for Cinedigm's stock is 4.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 310.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Loyalty Ventures LYLT stock declined by 12.51% to $3.67. As of 13:30 EST, Loyalty Ventures's stock is trading at a volume of 836.3K, which is 145.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $90.4 million.
  • Redbox Entertainment RDBX shares decreased by 11.95% to $6.49. Redbox Entertainment's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 9.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.8 million.
  • Wejo Gr WEJO stock declined by 10.32% to $1.29. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 244.8% of Wejo Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $122.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers