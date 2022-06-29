12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

2U TWOU shares rose 17.1% to $10.89 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $839.3 million.

Losers

Barnes & Noble Education BNED stock decreased by 17.6% to $2.45 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $127.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

