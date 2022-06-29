ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 29, 2022 8:09 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • 2U TWOU shares rose 17.1% to $10.89 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $839.3 million.
  • Frontdoor FTDR shares increased by 6.32% to $23.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Nerdy NRDY stock rose 5.8% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $233.1 million.
  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares increased by 5.5% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.
  • Phoenix Motor PEV shares increased by 5.0% to $5.25. The company's market cap stands at $102.9 million.
  • Tarena International TEDU shares moved upwards by 3.81% to $5.44. The company's market cap stands at $60.2 million.

Losers

  • Barnes & Noble Education BNED stock decreased by 17.6% to $2.45 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $127.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY stock decreased by 14.71% to $5.57. The company's market cap stands at $444.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • ToughBuilt Industries TBLT stock fell 8.08% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
  • Carnival CUK stock fell 7.44% to $8.71. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 billion.
  • Visionary Education Tech VEDU shares declined by 7.34% to $2.02. The company's market cap stands at $79.2 million.
  • Carnival CCL shares fell 6.68% to $9.64. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

