10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 28, 2022 8:08 AM | 1 min read

 

Gainers

  • Wejo Gr WEJO shares moved upwards by 13.9% to $1.39 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.5 million.
  • Playtika Holding PLTK stock rose 12.23% to $16.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion.
  • The9 NCTY shares rose 7.92% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.3 million.
  • Motorsport Games MSGM shares increased by 7.86% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.

Losers

  • NextPlay Technologies NXTP shares declined by 8.4% to $0.4 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 million.
  • Blue Hat Interactive BHAT stock fell 7.64% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.
  • Fangdd Network Group DUO shares decreased by 7.48% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
  • Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT shares fell 5.96% to $44.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • Taboola.com TBLA stock declined by 4.86% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $537.7 million.
  • Paltalk PALT stock declined by 3.85% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

