10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Wejo Gr WEJO shares moved upwards by 13.9% to $1.39 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.5 million.

shares moved upwards by 13.9% to $1.39 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.5 million. Playtika Holding PLTK stock rose 12.23% to $16.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion.

stock rose 12.23% to $16.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion. The9 NCTY shares rose 7.92% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.3 million.

shares rose 7.92% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.3 million. Motorsport Games MSGM shares increased by 7.86% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.

Losers

NextPlay Technologies NXTP shares declined by 8.4% to $0.4 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 million.

shares declined by 8.4% to $0.4 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 million. Blue Hat Interactive BHAT stock fell 7.64% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.

stock fell 7.64% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million. Fangdd Network Group DUO shares decreased by 7.48% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.

shares decreased by 7.48% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million. Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT shares fell 5.96% to $44.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

shares fell 5.96% to $44.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. Taboola.com TBLA stock declined by 4.86% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $537.7 million.

stock declined by 4.86% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $537.7 million. Paltalk PALT stock declined by 3.85% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.