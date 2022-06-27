12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

HyreCar HYRE stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.71 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million.

Infrastructure and Energy IEA stock increased by 4.49% to $10.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $483.2 million.

OceanPal OP stock increased by 4.3% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.

Astrotech ASTC shares increased by 4.04% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.

Applied UV AUVI stock moved upwards by 3.97% to $2.35. Trading volume for this security closed at 85.2K, accounting for 1.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million.

AeroClean Technologies AERC shares increased by 3.62% to $14.85. This security traded at a volume of 269.5K shares come close, making up 3.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.0 million.

Losers

Fast Radius FSRD shares declined by 9.8% to $0.46 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 76.2K shares, which is 11.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.0 million.

Pyxis Tankers PXS stock declined by 5.34% to $2.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 million.

Allegion ALLE stock declined by 4.47% to $94.81. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 201.4K shares, which is 25.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 billion.

Energy Focus EFOI stock declined by 4.25% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.

Satellogic SATL shares decreased by 4.16% to $3.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $313.9 million.

JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock decreased by 4.12% to $11.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.