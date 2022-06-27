ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Robinhood Markets Shares Are Popping Off Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
June 27, 2022 3:24 PM | 1 min read

Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD shares are trading higher by 14.19% to $9.14 Monday afternoon following a report that FTX is said to be exploring a deal for the company.

Bloomberg reported Monday that Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto exchange is exploring whether it might be able to acquire Robinhood Markets, according to people with knowledge of the matter. 

A new 13D filing from Robinhood last month showed that Emergent Fidelity Technologies and Sam Bankman-Fried own 56,273,469 shares of Robinhood. The position represents a 7.6% ownership stake in the company... Read More

See Also: Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

Robinhood Markets is creating a modern financial services platform.
According to data from Benzinga Pro, Robinhood Markets has a 52-week high of $85.00 and a 52-week low of $6.81.

Photo courtesy of Robinhood. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas