12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 27, 2022 8:40 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Amesite AMST shares rose 25.6% to $0.54 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.
  • Arcimoto FUV stock increased by 12.85% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $153.1 million.
  • Foresight Autonomous FRSX stock increased by 12.53% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $51.5 million.
  • Remark Hldgs MARK stock increased by 12.36% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $44.9 million.
  • Waitr Hldgs WTRH stock moved upwards by 7.68% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.
  • Cooper-Standard Holdings CPS shares rose 7.52% to $5.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.0 million.

Losers

  • ToughBuilt Industries TBLT shares declined by 12.6% to $2.36 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
  • Sunlands Technology STG stock declined by 11.75% to $5.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.9 million.
  • Meta Data AIU stock fell 10.0% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.
  • Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN stock declined by 5.06% to $18.8. The company's market cap stands at $327.1 million.
  • Hamilton Beach Brands HBB shares fell 4.95% to $12.1. The company's market cap stands at $170.5 million.
  • Phoenix Motor PEV stock declined by 4.24% to $5.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

