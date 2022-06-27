12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Amesite AMST shares rose 25.6% to $0.54 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.

shares rose 25.6% to $0.54 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million. Arcimoto FUV stock increased by 12.85% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $153.1 million.

stock increased by 12.85% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $153.1 million. Foresight Autonomous FRSX stock increased by 12.53% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $51.5 million.

stock increased by 12.53% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $51.5 million. Remark Hldgs MARK stock increased by 12.36% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $44.9 million.

stock increased by 12.36% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $44.9 million. Waitr Hldgs WTRH stock moved upwards by 7.68% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.

stock moved upwards by 7.68% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million. Cooper-Standard Holdings CPS shares rose 7.52% to $5.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.0 million.

Losers

ToughBuilt Industries TBLT shares declined by 12.6% to $2.36 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.

shares declined by 12.6% to $2.36 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million. Sunlands Technology STG stock declined by 11.75% to $5.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.9 million.

stock declined by 11.75% to $5.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.9 million. Meta Data AIU stock fell 10.0% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.

stock fell 10.0% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million. Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN stock declined by 5.06% to $18.8. The company's market cap stands at $327.1 million.

stock declined by 5.06% to $18.8. The company's market cap stands at $327.1 million. Hamilton Beach Brands HBB shares fell 4.95% to $12.1. The company's market cap stands at $170.5 million.

shares fell 4.95% to $12.1. The company's market cap stands at $170.5 million. Phoenix Motor PEV stock declined by 4.24% to $5.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.