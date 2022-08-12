So Is Dogecoin Heading Back to 5 Cents Or Making A Run To 10 Cents? Survey Says...

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: What's Next, Is Dogecoin Heading Back to 5 Cents Or Making A Run To 10 Cents?

Dogecoin Is Heading Back To 5 Cents Next: 32.6%

Dogecoin Is Making A Run To 10 Cents Next: 67.4%

In this week’s study, Dogecoin hitting 10 cents next received a majority of support from traders and investors. The cryptocurrency sector, like the general market, is receiving bullish momentum after reacting positively to consumer price index data released on Wednesday, showing inflation may have peaked... Read More

Dogecoin has also been catching headlines this summer, with Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk re-affirming support for DOGE last weekend in a tweet... Read More

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in August 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.