12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Benitec Biopharma BNTC stock increased by 108.1% to $1.54 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Benitec Biopharma's stock is 74.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 337453.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.

stock increased by 108.1% to $1.54 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Benitec Biopharma's stock is 74.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 337453.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million. Evofem Biosciences EVFM shares rose 42.67% to $0.45. Evofem Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 62.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1528.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.

shares rose 42.67% to $0.45. Evofem Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 62.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1528.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million. Femasys FEMY stock increased by 34.7% to $2.07. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 859.4K shares, making up 713.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.5 million.

stock increased by 34.7% to $2.07. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 859.4K shares, making up 713.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.5 million. TRACON Pharma TCON shares moved upwards by 25.89% to $1.75. TRACON Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 308.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 362.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.1 million.

shares moved upwards by 25.89% to $1.75. TRACON Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 308.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 362.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.1 million. Cyclerion Therapeutics CYCN stock rose 21.49% to $0.65. Trading volume for Cyclerion Therapeutics's stock is 491.5K as of 13:30 EST. This is 204.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million.

stock rose 21.49% to $0.65. Trading volume for Cyclerion Therapeutics's stock is 491.5K as of 13:30 EST. This is 204.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million. Chimerix CMRX shares rose 21.15% to $2.21. As of 13:30 EST, Chimerix's stock is trading at a volume of 18.3 million, which is 518.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.7 million.

Losers

Quotient QTNT shares fell 30.6% to $0.28 during Friday's regular session. Quotient's stock is trading at a volume of 11.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1423.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

shares fell 30.6% to $0.28 during Friday's regular session. Quotient's stock is trading at a volume of 11.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1423.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC shares fell 29.85% to $0.69. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 869.6K shares, making up 921.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.

shares fell 29.85% to $0.69. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 869.6K shares, making up 921.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million. BioSig Technologies BSGM stock decreased by 25.0% to $0.75. BioSig Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 482.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.7 million.

stock decreased by 25.0% to $0.75. BioSig Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 482.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.7 million. Immuneering IMRX shares decreased by 15.43% to $4.33. As of 13:30 EST, Immuneering's stock is trading at a volume of 164.8K, which is 136.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.2 million.

shares decreased by 15.43% to $4.33. As of 13:30 EST, Immuneering's stock is trading at a volume of 164.8K, which is 136.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.2 million. Entrada Therapeutics TRDA shares decreased by 13.29% to $8.2. As of 13:30 EST, Entrada Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 87.3K, which is 99.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.0 million.

shares decreased by 13.29% to $8.2. As of 13:30 EST, Entrada Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 87.3K, which is 99.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.0 million. MSP Recovery MSPR shares decreased by 12.76% to $2.12. As of 13:30 EST, MSP Recovery's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 68.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.