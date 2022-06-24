12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

shares increased by 7.94% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million. Infobird Co IFBD shares increased by 7.08% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.

Losers

Charge Enterprises CRGE shares decreased by 4.76% to $5.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.