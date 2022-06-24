ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 24, 2022 8:40 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Zendesk ZEN stock rose 51.9% to $88.04 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 billion.
  • UserTesting USER stock moved upwards by 25.44% to $7.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Oblong OBLG stock rose 10.71% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
  • UTime UTME shares rose 8.33% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.
  • Cemtrex CETX shares increased by 7.94% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
  • Infobird Co IFBD shares increased by 7.08% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.

Losers

  • CalAmp CAMP stock decreased by 13.7% to $6.2 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $223.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cloopen Group Holding RAAS shares fell 5.46% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.9 million.
  • HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock decreased by 5.16% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $41.9 million.
  • Agilysys AGYS shares decreased by 4.98% to $39.89. The company's market cap stands at $986.7 million.
  • Powerbridge Technologies PBTS shares declined by 4.88% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $92.3 million.
  • Charge Enterprises CRGE shares decreased by 4.76% to $5.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

