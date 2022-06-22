8 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Exela Technologies XELA stock moved upwards by 49.2% to $0.2 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Exela Technologies's stock is 550.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 1389.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.8 million.

Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH stock moved upwards by 14.93% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.

HeartCore Enterprises HTCR shares moved upwards by 11.04% to $2.01. Trading volume for HeartCore Enterprises's stock is 283.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 12.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million.

Losers

ComSovereign Holding COMSP shares decreased by 18.4% to $4.65 during Wednesday's regular session.

Micro Focus Intl MFGP shares decreased by 15.78% to $3.63. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 882.4K, which is 220.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Usio USIO stock decreased by 13.91% to $2.44. The company's market cap stands at $62.4 million.

Transphorm TGAN shares decreased by 12.76% to $5.95. Trading volume for Transphorm's stock is 99.8K as of 13:30 EST. This is 74.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $336.6 million.

TeraWulf WULF shares decreased by 10.49% to $1.67. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 301.3K shares, making up 53.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.3 million.

