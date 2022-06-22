12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Blue Hat Interactive BHAT shares rose 28.9% to $0.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.

AutoWeb AUTO stock moved upwards by 10.24% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.

Taboola.com TBLA shares moved upwards by 7.96% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $571.5 million.

Creatd CRTD stock rose 4.92% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.

NextPlay Technologies NXTP stock rose 3.99% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Super League Gaming SLGG shares increased by 3.96% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $38.8 million.

Losers

Clear Channel Outdoor CCO shares declined by 11.2% to $1.1 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $523.3 million.

Redbox Entertainment RDBX shares fell 7.07% to $10.78. The company's market cap stands at $136.0 million.

Troika Media Group TRKA stock fell 6.31% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $56.4 million.

Fangdd Network Group DUO stock decreased by 5.67% to $2.33. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.

Zhihu ZH stock decreased by 5.58% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT shares decreased by 5.11% to $26.0. The company's market cap stands at $955.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.