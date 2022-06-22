ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 22, 2022 8:07 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Blue Hat Interactive BHAT shares rose 28.9% to $0.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.
  • AutoWeb AUTO stock moved upwards by 10.24% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.
  • Taboola.com TBLA shares moved upwards by 7.96% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $571.5 million.
  • Creatd CRTD stock rose 4.92% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.
  • NextPlay Technologies NXTP stock rose 3.99% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Super League Gaming SLGG shares increased by 3.96% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $38.8 million.

Losers

  • Clear Channel Outdoor CCO shares declined by 11.2% to $1.1 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $523.3 million.
  • Redbox Entertainment RDBX shares fell 7.07% to $10.78. The company's market cap stands at $136.0 million.
  • Troika Media Group TRKA stock fell 6.31% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $56.4 million.
  • Fangdd Network Group DUO stock decreased by 5.67% to $2.33. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.
  • Zhihu ZH stock decreased by 5.58% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT shares decreased by 5.11% to $26.0. The company's market cap stands at $955.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers