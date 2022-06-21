11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

La-Z-Boy LZB shares moved upwards by 11.6% to $25.36 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 476.0K shares, which is 89.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

iMedia Brands IMBI stock increased by 5.73% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million.

Sonder Holdings SOND stock rose 5.22% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $306.4 million.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB stock moved upwards by 4.99% to $7.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.1 million.

Solo Brands DTC stock rose 4.85% to $4.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $273.8 million.

F45 Training Holdings FXLV stock moved upwards by 4.79% to $4.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $460.1 million.

Losers

Nerdy NRDY shares decreased by 2.9% to $3.04 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $275.2 million.

E-Home Household Service EJH shares fell 2.78% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.

D-MARKET Electronic HEPS shares fell 2.73% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $231.4 million.

Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS stock fell 2.7% to $0.28. Electric Last Mile Solns's trading volume hit 1.2 million shares by close, accounting for 25.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million.

Dogness (Intl) DOGZ shares decreased by 2.66% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $86.4 million.

