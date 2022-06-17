10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Digital Brands Group DBGI stock increased by 7.2% to $0.2 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Digital Brands Group's trading volume reached 468.8K shares. This is 11.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.

stock increased by 7.2% to $0.2 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Digital Brands Group's trading volume reached 468.8K shares. This is 11.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million. Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS shares increased by 5.39% to $0.38. This security traded at a volume of 9.2 million shares come close, making up 251.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.7 million.

shares increased by 5.39% to $0.38. This security traded at a volume of 9.2 million shares come close, making up 251.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.7 million. Sonder Holdings SOND stock rose 5.26% to $1.6. Trading volume for this security closed at 102.4K, accounting for 12.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $347.6 million.

stock rose 5.26% to $1.6. Trading volume for this security closed at 102.4K, accounting for 12.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $347.6 million. Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.24. Trading volume for this security closed at 63.7K, accounting for 3.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.

Losers

Secoo Holding SECO stock decreased by 6.8% to $0.27 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.

stock decreased by 6.8% to $0.27 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million. XpresSpa Group XSPA stock declined by 5.82% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.2 million.

stock declined by 5.82% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.2 million. Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU shares decreased by 4.97% to $11.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $460.5 million.

shares decreased by 4.97% to $11.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $460.5 million. Singing Machine Co MICS shares decreased by 4.91% to $7.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 million.

shares decreased by 4.91% to $7.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 million. Despegar.com DESP shares decreased by 3.61% to $7.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $478.2 million.

shares decreased by 3.61% to $7.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $478.2 million. Regis RGS shares decreased by 3.48% to $0.62. Regis's trading volume hit 686.3K shares by close, accounting for 51.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.