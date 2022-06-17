ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 17, 2022 5:34 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Digital Brands Group DBGI stock increased by 7.2% to $0.2 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Digital Brands Group's trading volume reached 468.8K shares. This is 11.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
  • Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS shares increased by 5.39% to $0.38. This security traded at a volume of 9.2 million shares come close, making up 251.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.7 million.
  • Sonder Holdings SOND stock rose 5.26% to $1.6. Trading volume for this security closed at 102.4K, accounting for 12.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $347.6 million.
  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.24. Trading volume for this security closed at 63.7K, accounting for 3.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.

Losers

  • Secoo Holding SECO stock decreased by 6.8% to $0.27 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.
  • XpresSpa Group XSPA stock declined by 5.82% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.2 million.
  • Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU shares decreased by 4.97% to $11.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $460.5 million.
  • Singing Machine Co MICS shares decreased by 4.91% to $7.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 million.
  • Despegar.com DESP shares decreased by 3.61% to $7.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $478.2 million.
  • Regis RGS shares decreased by 3.48% to $0.62. Regis's trading volume hit 686.3K shares by close, accounting for 51.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers