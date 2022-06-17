12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Iveda Solutions IVDA stock rose 25.4% to $1.58 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.

T Stamp IDAI stock increased by 15.7% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $32.9 million.

PCTEL PCTI stock rose 10.59% to $4.8. The company's market cap stands at $89.0 million.

Inpixon INPX stock moved upwards by 6.6% to $0.14. This security traded at a volume of 298.8K shares come close, making up 10.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.

Powerbridge Technologies PBTS stock moved upwards by 5.71% to $1.11. At the close, Powerbridge Technologies's trading volume reached 2.2 million shares. This is 25.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.6 million.

Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP shares rose 5.6% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $118.1 million.

Losers

Cipher Mining CIFR shares fell 8.2% to $1.67 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $413.3 million.

MICT MICT stock declined by 5.86% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

TeraWulf WULF stock declined by 4.81% to $1.98. The company's market cap stands at $207.3 million.

Verb Tech VERB shares declined by 4.22% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.5 million.

Blackboxstocks BLBX shares declined by 4.11% to $1.4. Blackboxstocks's trading volume hit 1.3 million shares by close, accounting for 134.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.

Crexendo CXDO shares declined by 4.03% to $3.1. Crexendo's trading volume hit 58.5K shares by close, accounting for 138.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.5 million.

