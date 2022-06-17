Why United States Steel Shares Are Rising

United States Steel Corporation X shares are trading higher by 5.06% to $20.57 after the company issued second-quarter adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.

U.S. Steel says second-quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $1.6 billion, a new all-time best second-quarter performance. Second-quarter 2022 adjusted net earnings per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $3.83 to $3.88.

"We expect to continue delivering record performance in the second quarter, with each business segment meaningfully contributing to profitability," commented U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt.

United States Steel operates primarily in the United States but also has a steelmaking capacity in Slovakia.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, U.S. Steel has a 52-week high of $39.25 and a 52-week low of $17.98.