ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why United States Steel Shares Are Rising

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
June 17, 2022 8:54 AM | 1 min read
Why United States Steel Shares Are Rising

United States Steel Corporation X shares are trading higher by 5.06% to $20.57 after the company issued second-quarter adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.

U.S. Steel says second-quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $1.6 billion, a new all-time best second-quarter performance. Second-quarter 2022 adjusted net earnings per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $3.83 to $3.88.

"We expect to continue delivering record performance in the second quarter, with each business segment meaningfully contributing to profitability," commented U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt.

See Also: Crypto Vs Stocks: Correlation Trends In The Bear Market

United States Steel operates primarily in the United States but also has a steelmaking capacity in Slovakia.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, U.S. Steel has a 52-week high of $39.25 and a 52-week low of $17.98.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas