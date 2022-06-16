ñol

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 16, 2022 1:21 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • American Financial Group, Inc. 5.875% Subordinated Debentures due 2059 AFGB stock moved upwards by 2.22% to $24.84 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, American Financial Group, Inc. 5.875% Subordinated Debentures due 2059's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0K, which is 17.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • HCI Group HCI stock moved upwards by 1.31% to $62.44. As of 12:40 EST, HCI Group's stock is trading at a volume of 32.2K, which is 33.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $565.1 million.
  • American Financial Group, Inc. 4.500% Subordinated Debentures due 2060 AFGE stock moved upwards by 0.97% to $19.65. The current volume of 1.2K shares is 28.7% of American Financial Group, Inc. 4.500% Subordinated Debentures due 2060's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).
  • Kingsway Financial Servs KFS stock rose 0.75% to $5.34. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.2K shares, making up 48.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $128.8 million.
  • National Security Group NSEC stock increased by 0.55% to $16.32. National Security Group's stock is trading at a volume of 146 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 8.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.7 million.
  • Arch Capital Group ACGLN stock increased by 0.47% to $19.03. The current volume of 17.8K shares is 28.7% of Arch Capital Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).

Losers

  • Reliance Global Group RELI stock decreased by 12.51% to $2.17 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 39.4K shares is 17.7% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.
  • BRP Group BRP shares fell 9.86% to $24.11. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 327.8K, which is 53.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Waterdrop WDH stock fell 9.27% to $1.38. The current volume of 151.5K shares is 58.2% of Waterdrop's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $542.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Marpai MRAI stock fell 9.26% to $1.1. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 22.9K, which is 35.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.
  • MBIA MBI shares declined by 8.67% to $11.7. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 488.9K, which is 127.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $647.3 million.
  • Palomar Hldgs PLMR stock declined by 8.63% to $55.71. As of 12:40 EST, Palomar Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 56.6K, which is 45.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

