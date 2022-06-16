Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

American Financial Group, Inc. 5.875% Subordinated Debentures due 2059 AFGB stock moved upwards by 2.22% to $24.84 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, American Financial Group, Inc. 5.875% Subordinated Debentures due 2059's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0K, which is 17.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

Reliance Global Group RELI stock decreased by 12.51% to $2.17 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 39.4K shares is 17.7% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.