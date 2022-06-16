ñol

Why Shares Of Etsy Are Nearing 52-Week Lows

by Happy Mohamed, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 16, 2022 11:31 AM | 1 min read

Etsy, Inc. ETSY shares are trading lower by 11.4% to $67.36 amid overall market weakness after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its target fed funds rate by 75 basis points to a new range of between 1.5% and 1.75%, its largest interest rate hike in 28 years.

“Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic, higher energy prices, and broader price pressures,” the Fed said in a statement… Read More

Following the Fed decision, the 10-year US Treasury yield has spiked, which has continued to pressure valuations in 2022. The 10-year Treasury yield hovered around a 5-year high of 3.495% Thursday morning before dipping to around the 3.398% level.

When key interest rates rise, the value of future cash flows is reduced for growth stocks, which in turn lowers the value of the stock.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week high of $307.75 and a 52-week low of $67.06.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas