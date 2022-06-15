What's Going On With Carvana Stock Today?

Carvana Co CVNA shares are trading higher Wednesday on above-average volume.

Carvana's average session volume over a 100-day period is about 9.9 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Wednesday's trading volume has already exceeded 14 million at press time.

Carvana was recognized Wednesday as the second best automotive brand in the U.S. as designated by the Forbes 2022 Most Customer-Centric Companies List.

"As we continue our work to improve and modernize the automotive experience for people, being recognized by Forbes this year for our unwavering dedication to our customers is really motivating and reaffirming," said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana.

Carvana aims to change the way people buy and sell cars.

CVNA Price Action: Carvana has traded between $376.83 and $19.80 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 17.4% at $24.55 at time of publication.

Photo: Tony Webster from Flickr.