Why Shares Of AMN Healthcare Services Are Trading Higher Today

AMN Healthcare Services AMN shares are trading higher after the company announced a $250 million share repurchase program.

Since the beginning of the second quarter, the company has repurchased 1.88 million shares at an average price of $92.65 for $173.8 million. The total remaining dollar value of common stock that may be repurchased under the increased company repurchase program is approximately $326.3 million.

The company has repurchased 6.76 million shares of common stock at an average price of $77.44 per share excluding broker's fees, resulting in an aggregate purchase price of $523.5 million, under the Share Repurchase Program since first authorized in 2016.

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities.

AMN Price Action: AMN Healthcare Services Inc. has traded between $129.12 and $82.76 over a 52-week period.

The stock was trading about 6.27% higher at $107 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication.