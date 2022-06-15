ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Shares Of AMN Healthcare Services Are Trading Higher Today

by Happy Mohamed, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 15, 2022 11:52 AM | 1 min read

AMN Healthcare Services AMN shares are trading higher after the company announced a $250 million share repurchase program.

Since the beginning of the second quarter, the company has repurchased 1.88 million shares at an average price of $92.65 for $173.8 million. The total remaining dollar value of common stock that may be repurchased under the increased company repurchase program is approximately $326.3 million.

The company has repurchased 6.76 million shares of common stock at an average price of $77.44 per share excluding broker's fees, resulting in an aggregate purchase price of $523.5 million, under the Share Repurchase Program since first authorized in 2016.

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities.

AMN Price Action: AMN Healthcare Services Inc. has traded between $129.12 and $82.76 over a 52-week period.

The stock was trading about 6.27% higher at $107 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas