What's Going On With Houston American Energy Corporation Shares Rising Today?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
June 14, 2022 2:14 PM | 1 min read

Shares of small-cap oil and gas company Houston American Energy Corporation HUSA are trading higher by 5.87% at $6.77 Tuesday. Energy companies at large are trading higher amid strength in oil prices. While concerns of an economic slowdown have weighed on the demand outlook and tight supply has continued to lift oil prices higher.

Energy names have been volatile amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has lifted oil and gas prices due to supply concerns.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Houston American Energy Corporation has a 52-week high of $16.61 and a 52-week low of $1.07.

