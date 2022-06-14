What's Going On With Indonesia Energy Corporation Shares Rising Today?

Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd INDO shares are trading higher by 12.42% to $8.69 on above-average volume. Shares of energy companies at large are trading higher amid strength in oil prices. While concerns of an economic slowdown have weighed on the demand outlook, tight supply has continued to lift oil prices higher.

Energy names have been volatile amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has lifted oil and gas prices due to supply concerns.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Indonesia Energy has a 52-week high of $86.99 and a 52-week low of $2.61.