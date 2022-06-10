12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Polar Power POLA stock moved upwards by 8.1% to $3.32 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $42.4 million.

stock moved upwards by 8.1% to $3.32 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $42.4 million. TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ shares rose 7.55% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.

shares rose 7.55% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million. Mesa Air Group MESA shares rose 7.19% to $2.98. The company's market cap stands at $107.6 million.

shares rose 7.19% to $2.98. The company's market cap stands at $107.6 million. Astra Space ASTR shares moved upwards by 5.44% to $2.13. At the close, Astra Space's trading volume reached 282.0K shares. This is 6.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $562.6 million.

shares moved upwards by 5.44% to $2.13. At the close, Astra Space's trading volume reached 282.0K shares. This is 6.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $562.6 million. Odyssey Marine Explr OMEX stock moved upwards by 5.08% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.9 million.

stock moved upwards by 5.08% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.9 million. Sidus Space SIDU shares increased by 4.66% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.4 million.

Losers

Fast Radius FSRD shares decreased by 5.9% to $0.39 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.1 million.

shares decreased by 5.9% to $0.39 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.1 million. View VIEW shares declined by 5.11% to $2.23. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.1 million shares, which is 36.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $484.0 million.

shares declined by 5.11% to $2.23. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.1 million shares, which is 36.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $484.0 million. AeroClean Technologies AERC stock decreased by 4.41% to $11.95. AeroClean Technologies's trading volume hit 850.5K shares by close, accounting for 17.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $165.8 million.

stock decreased by 4.41% to $11.95. AeroClean Technologies's trading volume hit 850.5K shares by close, accounting for 17.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $165.8 million. Performance Shipping PSHG shares declined by 3.9% to $0.72. This security traded at a volume of 100.3K shares come close, making up 18.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.

shares declined by 3.9% to $0.72. This security traded at a volume of 100.3K shares come close, making up 18.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million. ShiftPixy PIXY shares fell 3.56% to $0.26. Trading volume for this security closed at 54.8K, accounting for 1.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.

shares fell 3.56% to $0.26. Trading volume for this security closed at 54.8K, accounting for 1.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million. Applied UV AUVI stock fell 3.27% to $2.67. Trading volume for this security closed at 851.8K, accounting for 21.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.