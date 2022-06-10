Why Wells Fargo Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are trading lower by 5.50% at $40.33. Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading lower amid overall market weakness after CPI data showed prices rose in May. Rising inflation has caused concerns of a slowdown in economic activity, which could impact the sector.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the all-items CPI figure increased 8.6 percent for the 12 months ending May, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending December 1981.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Wells Fargo has a 52-week high of $60.30 and a 52-week low of $40.27.